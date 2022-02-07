It arrives in Italy, thanks to the Group Cavautothe new Cadillac Escalade, now in its fifth generation. The car produced by the General Motors group is one of the reference models among American luxury SUVs. The design has been deeply revisited especially in the front, while maintaining its recognizability and its characteristic square shapes. The increase in wheelbase and length, together with a new chassis architecture and the adoption of a new rear suspension, led to a 40% increase in legroom in the third row of seats and a + 68% of the luggage compartment volume (722 liters).

Four trim levels will be available for Model Year 2022. The 4WD Sport version will cost 139 thousand euros, about 3,500 less than the ESV 4WD Sport. While as regards the top of the range, the Sport Platinum will have a price of 159 thousand euros, with the ESV variant that it will touch 162,480 euros. Prices are inclusive of putting on the road and VAT. Cadillac Escalade is available with two engines, petrol and diesel. The new 6.2-liter V8 ECoTec3 petrol engine has an output of 420 hp at 5600 rpm and a torque of 624 Nm at 4100 rpm, for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds. For the first time, it will also be possible to choose the 3.0L Duramax Turbodiesel with 277 HP at 3750 rpm, and 624 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm.

The gearbox is 10-speed Hydra-Speed ​​automatic with Electronic Precision Shift. The transmission of models imported into Italy is exclusively 4WD. The all-new adaptive Air Ride suspension improves the comfort and control of the Cadillac Escalade and matches the Magnetic Rid Control, already present on the car. The device uses sensors to continuously “read” the road and change the degree of compression of the shock absorbers in real time, reacting in real time to reduce the rolling and pitching movements typical of a large SUV. For example, on the motorway the system automatically lowers the height of the car to improve aerodynamics. Among the functions that can be operated by the driver, that of being able to lower the suspension by 5 cm to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers when parking and the possibility of further raising the height from the ground when driving off-road. The independent multi-link rear suspension is also new and represents a unique technological solution for a full-size SUV.

In the cockpit, the Escalade adopts a curved OLED display with a total diagonal of over 38 “ (965 mm) and an 8K resolution. The system comprises three screens: a 7.2 “(183 mm) touch-screen control panel located on the driver’s left, the 14.2” (361 mm) main instrument panel display located behind the steering wheel and the display 16.9 “(429 mm) infotainment located on the right. Several functions are present: augmented reality for the navigation system, Surround vision (system of 4 high-resolution cameras that monitors the view around the car at 360 °), night vision, new entertainment system for the second row of seats, with two 12.6 ”(320 mm) touch screens.

Also noteworthy is the audio system: Cadillac Escalade features an AKG sound system, with studio-quality sound quality. The system is equipped with 36 speakers powered by 3 amplifiers using 28 audio channels. This equipment is present on the Escalade with Sport Platinum trim, while with the Sport trim there is the equally excellent AKG system with 19 speakers and 14 audio channels. On request, in Italy the car is also available with an approved 122L PRINS BiFuel LPG system.