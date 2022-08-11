New incognito test session for the second generation of Cadillac CT6. Some prototypes of the US brand’s luxury sedan were spotted on the road wearing a camouflage livery, which partially camouflaged its appearance. It is reasonable to think that the model will only be launched on the Chinese marketwhereas Cadillac has decided to withdraw the CT6 from the US in 2020. The debut of the second generation of the luxury sedan is expected in the course of next year.

So what to expect from the new CT6? Certainly, in the front there will be new headlights positioned lower than before, which will give the sedan a more aggressive look. The grille will also be renewed compared to the current one, but will retain its familiar external shape. Moving to the rear, however, a more angled rear window stands out, new angular rear lights and a series of larger chrome trims that hide the tailpipes. Inside the cockpit there will be improved digital components and a wide range of upholstery and premium upholstery options. Technologically speaking, Carscoops announces that the car will be equipped with the updated Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system. Both for what concerns the external design and for the specifications of the interiors, it will be necessary to wait for the official reveal of the new generation luxury sedan, or new spy photos of less camouflaged prototypes.

Many unknowns also for what concerns the engine range, which according to the latest rumors will be led by a slightly updated version of the current 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, exclusively combined with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Finally, no certainty, not even regarding the architecture that will house the construction and development of the new CT6: the hypothesis that the new generation of the Cadillac sedan will be built on an updated version of the platform GM Omega RWD, which debuted the first generation CT6 in 2015.