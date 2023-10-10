Cadillac Racing has confirmed its commitment to the same number of cars for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship seasons.

In General Motors, the initial idea of ​​fielding two V-Series.Rs in the top endurance series was shelved, doubling the effort of the Chip Ganassi Racing team for economic reasons, while the American team’s activity in the US championship will continue with the LMDh #01, which is joined by the #31 of Action Express Racing designed by Whelen Engineering.

IMSA’s adventure in the GTP Class will begin with the 24h of Daytona next January and the two American Cadillacs will most likely then join their little sister #2 in the WEC for the 24h of Le Mans, net of the choices of the Automobile Club de l ‘Ouest on the invitations and spaces granted to the participants of the Hypercar Class.

“It’s certainly better to have two cars taking part in the whole season, but there were cost obstacles and so we will go ahead with one. Ultimately we all have to go to our boards of directors and have the budgets approved, so I’m sure that all my colleagues would have agreed on this choice”, explained Mark Stielow, director of competitions for General Motors, speaking in a round table with journalists – including Motorsport.com – about the choice to move forward with only one LMDh in the WEC.

“General Motors, Chevy and Cadillac are fighting in many industries, so we need to find a balance and provide a paycheck so that all our children are happy and have something to wear. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions.”

Furthermore, it is still early to choose the crews, with Stielow quick to highlight the need to take more time to make the best choices, including possibly having three cars at Daytona.

“We are still evaluating, keep in mind that we are in a testing phase between Europe and the United States; we travel around a lot and will make an announcement shortly, but for now we are working to be ready for 2024, like many of our rivals.”

“We haven’t announced anything about the drivers yet, we will have a lineup similar to this year’s with the Chip Ganassi and Action Express teams. In IMSA I think there will still be two cars, but we want to be flexible regarding some key events.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM Head of SportsCars, added: “We are excited to enter the second year of our program with the V-Series.R and are very proud of what we have accomplished in the first year and learned a lot from racing in two series”.

“We have a great base to build on. The fact that 2024 is a second consecutive year of activity will give us the opportunity to focus entirely on the car and understand it better, rather than having to balance learning with that of a new team and of a new series, as we did in 2023.”