The Sebring International Raceway was the scene of another 24-hour test for an LMDh, this time hosting members of Cadillac Racing.

After the test carried out a few weeks ago by Porsche with its 963, it was the turn of the GM brand to go to Florida to test its V-LMDh under maximum effort conditions, currently at 19,000km put together from the first meters traveled in July. .

In this way, the technicians of Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing were able to check how the vehicle behaves on a decidedly difficult track knowing the nature of its asphalt, to better prepare for the debut of 2023 in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Six were the drivers who took turns behind the wheel in the 24h, namely Sébastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon.

While CGR’s Cadillac carried on the virtual endurance race, AXR’s was engaged in another type of test program with Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, who toured for a couple of days.

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“It was good to come to Sebring to put the new car to the test and see how it will perform in the toughest environment in terms of surface,” said Kalvin Parker, one of the program managers.

“It was also useful for the team to see how things work for 24 hours with a new car and new systems. For every driver and every crew member, there is no other way to really know their car than that. to spend time on a track, as we did “.

“It was also useful to have a car that ran for the whole 24 hours and the other that ran a very successful test plan that also included some night outings to get the drivers used to the new headlights in variable track conditions. “.

Lynn added: “The team sends you to the track and tells you that you have two hours to run, in fact you have to go and discover various things.”

“Once the season starts, there is something to learn in every race, so starting to do it yourself is a great feeling, especially when you start trying to get more performance.”

Sims commented: “It is really good to test the car at Sebring with the challenges the track presents, because of all the bumps; it was important to find out and understand how the car behaves in these situations.”

“We have made several changes and are getting good improvements. This is a further step up from last month’s test at Road Atlanta, where I am more in tune with the car at speed, feeling comfortable with what it does. behaves well “.