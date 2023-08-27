The need for General Motors to represent a new strategic course, in the face of the challenge of the prestigious European manufacturers that are conquering positions on the US market, leads in the early 1980s to the implementation of an extremely complex, not to mention reckless, project . The history of Cadillac Allante, and of what will be defined as the “longest assembly line in the world”, is the story of a flop from a commercial point of view, of an important economic and logistical effort that will not be crowned with the hoped-for success. Also the protagonist Pininfarinaat the time in full expansion phase, which as part of the operation builds a new plant in San Giorgio Canavese, alongside the historic one in Grugliasco and the Cambiano Study and Research Center, aiming to consolidate the role of builder beyond which is already an established international reference in the field of style and design.

Revolutionary convertible

To rejuvenate an image linked to mammoth cars, with luxury often more ostentatious than real and not always technically avant-garde, the top brand of the Detroit giant chooses as a symbol of the range being redefined a cabriolet completely out of its traditional canons. Above all, the Mercedes SL and the Jaguar XJ-S are in the sights, sports cars from the Old Continent that combine performance and comfort, well interpreting the wishes of the most elite US customers.

Pininfarina support

Pininfarina is an ideal partner, since the distant past experimenting with Cadillac chassis, from the gigantic 1931 V16 “bateau” to the 1961 coupé dedicated to Jaqueline Kennedy. And Allanté must catch up quality standards that the Piedmontese company is able to guarantee: one of the imperatives that motivate the creation of an extraordinary, expensive production chain across the Atlantic. The platforms, complete with various electronic elements, are transferred by air for the assembly of the bodywork and the care of the interiors in Italy to Grugliasco and San Giorgio, then returning overseas to welcome the mechanics in the Hamtramck factory. The “bridge” between Detroit and Turin-Caselle uses Boeing 747 Cargo specially set up to accommodate 56 units each flight and makes use of special stowage systems and special trucks for transfers. It is the complicated puzzle that sees the coordination work of Andrea Pininfarina and the emergence of the third generation of the family with leading positions. But Allanté deserves all this?

Engine rebus

The car, launched in 1986, it’s not obvious while taking up basic elements of the Eldorado. Two-seater convertible, convertible into a coupé thanks to an aluminum hard-top offered as standard, has very compact dimensions for an American, slightly exceeding 4 and a half metres, while Leonardo Fioravanti’s traits are of sober elegance, far from excesses typical of Cadillacs. In the cockpit still prevails the yankee taste, combined, however, with fine finishes and a wealth of equipment which includes a very modern liquid crystal instrumentation. The front-wheel drive mechanical scheme is no longer a taboo for the category and the rear suspension with refined transversal fiber leaf spring, ABS brakes and airbags are of note. The vocation to privilege comfort is evident but having to compete with high-class sports cars it’s the engine that doesn’t convince. The classic General Motors 4.1-liter V8 with four-speed automatic transmission offers only 172 HP. There are also reliability problems and the price, over $50,000, is a lot even for a Cadillac. It will not even be enough to increase the engine capacity and adopt the 295 bhp Northstar 4.6: in 1992 Allanté closed its career after just 21,500 units, compared to the 8,000 expected annually. The setback for the giant is evident, not so for Pininfarina which has capitalized on the experience and now has a turnover of 400 billion lire a year.