B.26 people were killed in the crash of a military plane in eastern Ukraine. Only one occupant of the Antonov AN-26 machine survived. It is believed that the accident in Chuhujiw in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia can be traced back to the failure of sensors in an engine. The plane was more than 40 years old. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj wrote on Twitter: “Ukraine has lost 26 honorable sons.”

The Antonov took off on a training flight on Friday evening. On board were 20 young recruits from the University of the Air Force and seven crew members. It then crashed on approach. Much military equipment in the chronically damp Ukraine is out of date.

Two cadets managed to jump out of the machine before the impact. However, one of the two later died in hospital. President Zelenskyi visited the only survivor at the clinic on Saturday. He also remembered the victims at the crash site. The place is around 40 kilometers from the Russian border in eastern Ukraine, but not in the conflict area there.

According to previous knowledge, sensors in the left engine should have failed. Defense Minister Andrej Taran said the aircraft, built in 1977, was used for training flights. “Of course this is a terrible tragedy, we will find out the reasons.” Several people were burned in the wreck of the machine, it said. Therefore, they are difficult to identify.

The crash is a heavy blow for the Ukrainian military. The armed forces are fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the crisis region, around 250 kilometers from the crash site. According to United Nations estimates, more than 13,000 people have died since 2014. Ukraine and the separatists accuse each other of doing too little to implement a peace plan.

The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell reacted with dismay to the news from Ukraine, which he visited for the first time a few days ago. EU Council President Charles Michel made a similar statement. “Europe mourns with you.” Selenskyj wants to meet Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 6 for an EU-Ukraine summit. The international efforts to pacify the conflict have made practically no progress for years.