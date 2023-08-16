We saw her holding hands with her parents on the first day of kindergarten at the Santa María de los Rosales School, also saying goodbye to them at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport when she headed to Wales to study the Baccalaureate. They always covered her in her first times, in her first military parade, in her first audience in the palace … And the kings Felipe and Letizia accompany cadet Leonor this Wednesday, like some other parents. When crossing the door of the Military Academy of Zaragoza, known as ‘La General’, the princess of Asturias will be one more. She will be shown her cabin, which she will share with seven other girls and which will be the same as her on her day, in 1985, occupied by cadet Felipe. There, a small closet awaits her, in which she will place what will be the four suits that she will use next year (the daily, the official, the gala and the maneuvers) and the clothes sporty. There she is waiting for the first six weeks in which she will not have any permission, very intense. So much so that there are young people who do not get over that trance.

Princess Leonor will say goodbye to her parents until October 7. Another day of first times, when she swears flag. An act in which Don Felipe, unlike this Wednesday, will not act as another parent. But let no one expect the pomp of almost three decades ago. It is more than likely that between now and that October morning, Zarzuela will distribute images of the heiress to the Crown in uniform. But it will be that day when she will be seen dressed for the occasion in the gala uniform. By then, she will already have made her way to life in the barracks. The cadet’s decalogue will have already been memorized, some brief and powerful phrases that date back to 1927 and that are given to new students on the day they join the academy so that they can always carry it with them until they internalize it. They will recite it, in fact, every night.

Decalogue of the Cadet



YO. Have a great love for the Homeland and fidelity to the King, expressed in all the acts of his life.

II. Have a great military spirit, reflected in their vocation and discipline.

III. Unite to his refined chivalry constant zeal for his reputation.

IV. Be faithful in fulfilling your duties and exact in your service.

v. Never murmur or tolerate it.

SAW. Make yourself loved by your inferiors and desired by your superiors.

VII. To be a volunteer for all sacrifice, requesting and always wishing to be employed in the occasions of greatest risk and fatigue.

VIII. Feeling a noble companionship, sacrificing for the comrade and rejoicing in his successes, awards and progress.

IX. Have love for responsibility and decision to solve.

X Be courageous and selfless.

Memorizing these ten commandments of ‘La General’ will not be what will cost the Princess of Asturias the most effort, who since her arrival from Wales, where she did her Baccalaureate the last two years, has followed a specific physical preparation. The cadets are required to enter the Zaragoza Military Academy in the same way as when they took the entrance exams (which Leonor did not take). The eldest daughter of the Kings has trained this summer to be able to do 12 push-ups, run 50 meters in less than 9 seconds, a kilometer in four minutes, jump 36 centimeters with feet together… To arrive prepared for “the important physical effort that is going to be required in this initial phase of the course”, they advance in the Military Academy of Zaragoza.

And, in addition, he has had to adapt his feet to the new reality: the use of hard footwear. “If you have any foot problems, visit the podiatrist or specialist before joining,” they recommended to the young people in the resolution published in June in the BOE, signed by the Undersecretary of Defense, Adoración Mateos. In it, the day and time of the incorporation into the Academy of the cadets was advanced and it is also specified that in the next two weeks the phase of “reception, orientation and adaptation to military life will be addressed, and then they will spend a month through the Basic Military Training Module.

Said resolution also detailed the material for personal use that Princess Leonor and her new companions will take to ‘La General’. A bit of everything.

Eleanor’s petate



The princess of Asturias will therefore have to forget for a while (her military instruction will last three years, in order to receive training in the three armies) about dresses and heels. It is probable that the next time, once she enters the Military Academy of Zaragoza, in which we will see her dressed as we were used to until now, it will be at the end of October, a few days before reaching the age of majority, at the Princess Awards ceremony. de Asturias, which he has presided over since he turned 13.