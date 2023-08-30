Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 10:35 am

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) forwarded to the body’s court the case records that investigate the cartel practice in the LPG distribution and resale markets in the region of Dourados, in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, with the conviction recommendation of a list of individuals and companies, including Ultragaz and Copagaz. The dispatch with the decision is in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU).

“In summary, the existence of a cartel between companies resellers of LPG was found, notably Nippongaz, MGás, Edgás, Gás Bahia, GNB Distribuidora, Graziele Gás, Paivinha Comércio de Gás, Big Gás and others represented. This conduct was also carried out by two distributors: Companhia Ultragaz S/A and Copagaz Distribuidora de Gás S/A, in which they maintained contacts with their resellers so that they could monitor and implement the established division, which was favorable to them by reducing price wars”, cites Cade’s technical note that supports the Superintendence’s recommendation.

If convicted, the companies participating in the cartel may pay administrative fines that can vary from 0.1 to 20% of the revenue in the branch of activity in which the infraction occurred, in addition to other penalties, such as the publication of the decision in a major newspaper. circulation, the prohibition to contract with official financial institutions and to participate in public bids, the spin-off of assets, among others.

“As for the individuals involved in the conduct, they are also subject to a fine by Cade, which can vary between R$ 50,000.00 and R$ 2,000,000,000.00, and, in the case of directors directly or indirectly responsible for the infraction committed, the appropriate fine is from 1 to 20% of that applied to the company”, informs the note.

Now, the case will be judged by Cade’s court of counselors, which will guide the process and may or may not accept the Superintendence’s recommendation.