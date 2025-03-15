The Concert ‘Cadena 100: Solidarios’ has achieved a magical atmosphere this Saturday at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, which has been the scene of a unique night with the best musical variety and the solidarity of great artists of the national panorama for the benefit of hands United.

Manuel Carrasco, Amaral, Antonio Orozco, Vanesa Martín, Pablo López, Beret, David Otero, Edurne and Depol have joined their voices in the ‘Cadena 100: Solidarios’ to transform the life of 2,995 vulnerable children in Cambodia.

The starting gun marked it Edurne With a spectacular entry descending from 25 meters high, playing the song ‘Look me’. David Otero He took the witness singing ‘when they do not want’ and a medley, in which there was no lack of mythical themes of his stage in ‘El Canto del Loco’, like ‘A black and white photo’.

Depol He entered with ‘I confess’ to say goodbye to ‘Ibiza’. Berethe took over with ‘If it were’ in addition to interpreting ‘Sorry’, one of his most popular themes. It was then the turn of Vanesa Martín that started his performance with ‘lost objects’.









The Zaragoza Amaral They stepped on the stage with ‘The Universe on me’, harmonious in hand, and burst the Movistar Arena with his last work, ‘Dolce Vita’. Pablo López He started ‘the function’, leaving for the memory one of the most emotional moments of the piano, with 11,000 people chanting Capella ‘your enemy’ to say goodbye.

It was then the moment of Antonio Orozcoafter a long time away from the stage. His last single, ‘I swear that there is no second that does not think of you’, was the incoming of an action full of emotion that did not leave behind ‘I am made of bits of you’, with a delivered audience that knew how to correspond to him.

Finally, it was time for one of the most anticipated artists of the night. Manuel Carrasco He put the final touch to an unforgettable night, in an performance in which he sang ‘Wild people’, to close the concert with one of the moments with ‘How beautiful it is to love’ next to the 11,000 people who have made possible tonight.

For the benefit of hands

In Cambodia, extreme poverty and lack of educational opportunities seriously affect the population, especially in the province of Banteay Meanchey. In the border city of Poipet, thousands of families try to survive in precarious conditions, with many illegally migrating to Thailand in search of work. The economic crisis, aggravated by the pandemic, has increased the risks of human trafficking, child exploitation and substance abuse, leaving children in an alarming vulnerability situation.

The NGO Damnok Toek coordinates this initiative that, together with hands and in collaboration with artists and thousands of people who will participate in the Concert ‘Cadena 100: Solidarios’, will support thousands of boys, including 1,606 girls, victims or at risk of human trafficking on the Thailand-Camboya route. Through comprehensive prevention, protection and reintegration programs, which include host centers, education and care 24/7, work to combat extreme poverty, illiteracy (70%) and inequalities, aggravated by pandemic.

Since 2009, Cadena 100 collaborates continuously with United hands. And every year, this collaboration is visible in a great concert that always exhausts the localities in record time and shows the great solidarity spirit of our artists and all the listeners of chain 100.