The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) declared the merger act “complex” which provides for the formation of a consortium of the companies Ultragaz and Bahiana, of the Ultrapar Group, with Supergasbras Energia and Minasgás, of the SHV Group, for sharing part of its operations and its LPG storage and bottling base infrastructure. As a result, Cade’s department determined that new steps be taken to deepen the analysis of the case.

The decision is published in Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Wednesday. In the document, the Superintendence says that it “guards its option to subsequently, if applicable, request the Administrative Court of CADE to extend the deadline” to complete the analysis of the merger, notified to CADE last July.

According to the companies, the agreement between the companies will also allow the capture of operational efficiencies for Ultragaz, as well as the optimization of investments, without changes in the commercial operation of the companies.

With the new diligences, Cade’s Superintendence wants, among other aspects, to identify with greater precision the spaces in which competition between LPG production bases takes place and, with this, to assess the degree of rivalry existing in each relevant market, in addition to deepening the investigation and analysis of factors that may constitute effective limiters of rivalry in the bottled and bulk LPG markets and whether the merger interferes or not in these factors.

The agency also allowed companies to: present studies on the conditions of rivalry in the bottled and bulk LPG markets and analyzes of the factors that may facilitate or hinder competition for consumers in these markets; discuss possible incentives for coordinated action at the local level due to the format and duration of the proposed consortia; present in a detailed and analytical way the possible efficiencies generated by the operation and the magnitude of the transfer to final consumers.

“The requested information must be submitted by January 16, 2023”, determines the technical note that supported the decision to carry out the new steps.