the president of Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Alexandre Cordeiro46 years old, says that the autarchy will judge this year actions that should facilitate the opening of the oil and gas sector to increase competitiveness.

The health and infrastructure segments are also on the list. They involve large mergers and acquisitions operations, which directly affect the population and the development of the economy.

There are large processes involving the Petrobras. The collegiate has on the agenda the judgment of the sale of the Reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery), in Manaus (AM), another step towards opening the market and reducing the concentration of the state-owned company in the sector.

“Opening the market is never simple. Even more so when we are dealing with a public company that was created to be a monopolist”said Cordeiro to PowerInterview.

“The legal monopoly ended some time ago, but the monopoly in some sectors persisted for a long time”. There was an agreement between Cade and Petrobras, signed in 2019, for the company to sell 8 refineries, a plan that is being implemented.

There was a record number of mergers and acquisitions in 2021. What’s the trend in 2022?

We think that number should increase

So can increase the record?

I think it can break a new record.

What have we noticed? Despite all the difficulties that Brazil and the world went through with the pandemic and the war, Brazil’s economy is developing. This is a good sign. We can see this with the data we have at Cade. The amount of mergers and acquisitions shows that the market is heated, people are investing, they are believing in Brazil. This is very important.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we thought that these mergers and acquisitions would really increase, but due to the economic problems that companies would suffer from a stagnation, from a demand retraction. We thought that several companies would go bankrupt and, therefore, others would buy. This did not happened. The reasons why these operations took place were much more because they believed that the crisis would be an investment opportunity and that this crisis would pass and, therefore, Brazil would be ready to be able to develop economically. That’s what we realized.

In this 2nd semester, what are the guidelines that the council should define?

We have many important agendas, some markets that draw our attention, such as the health, oil and gas, infrastructure market in general. This has drawn a lot of attention from Cade. These are large operations, large mergers and acquisitions, which directly affect Brazilian society and economic development. So this has been on our minds.

In the energy market, can the council somehow help to contain fuel prices?

Cade’s role in containing the price is to provide the market with a healthy competitive environment. That’s Cade’s job. When there is a price increase, it can often be due to an abuse of dominant position. In other words: there is that company that dominates that market and manages to control market conditions – when I say market conditions I mean: price and supply. It can raise the price, it can collapse/reduce the offer, it can close the market preventing competitors from being able to compete more clearly and compete more with that company. This worries us and this is Cade’s role: it is not to let companies with a large share of the market abuse this dominant position, raise prices and harm consumers at the end of the day.

In this energy market, Petrobras has been accused of exercising a monopoly, mainly in the refining segment. How difficult is it to open this market?

Opening the market is never simple, even more so when we are dealing with a public company that was created to be a monopolist. The legal monopoly ended some time ago, but the monopoly, in fact, in some sectors persisted for a long time. In 2019, Cade signed an agreement with Petrobras. There is a process of investigation of a certain conduct so that it could reduce this dominant position and could generate more competition in 2 specific sectors: oil and gas.

And, from there, bringing in more companies that could invest in Brazil and compete with Petrobras. And then generate precisely the dispute over consumer preference. And therefore a reduction in prices.

These investments are going very well – even better than what we imagined. We know how difficult it is to sell an asset from a public company. At the same time, we have noticed that the market tests that we carried out at the time have been confirmed, that is, a lot of interest from the private sector in acquiring these products. As you said, a refinery in Bahia was sold. The market is opening. Now, you don’t do this opening overnight, you don’t do it with a stroke of a pen. It’s a process. It is a process of divestment and market opening in all links in the chain.

And the market really takes time to adapt, to create contracts and to create new business relationships. From there, stability is created and you can see that in the medium and long term it will be very good for the country. It’s a structural change. We will see the positive effects down the road.

One segment that Cade made a decision recently was the sale of Oi’s mobile network to other telephone companies. The market has been following the impacts of this decision. Has CADE been monitoring whether the companies are complying with what was agreed?

Every decision that is approved with restriction, with medication, is monitored for a while at Cade. ANDthis is a very important case. It directly involves 45 million Oi users. Cade came to the conclusion that the operation could generate competition problems, but they would be cured by the remedies applied. Cade has been looking at the execution of these remedies with a magnifying glass. Why is it important? If we understand that in the approval of the merger it is important to have a remedy, the most important thing is that it is applied and complied with, otherwise the decision is worthless.

Monitoring the medication, that is, monitoring the operation after CADE’s approval is extremely important. Cade even uses the assistance of a trustee, a third party that can help us with information.

The parties, strictly speaking, collaborate a lot so that they can really demonstrate that the remedy is being applied. We also have the inspection of the competitors themselves, the society itself and the interested third parties, who are providing CADE with information at all times. […].

So, not only specifically the case of Oi as you mentioned, but any case of merger and acquisition that is approved with restriction, Cade follows step by step the execution that the implementation to guarantee that the decision of Cade is effective.

What is your assessment of an agenda that has been growing a lot among companies, ESG, a way of worrying about environmental, social and governance issues. Will Cade start to use this concept in its decisions?

It has been understood that this is not the responsibility of the competition authority. There are institutions that are better able to play this agenda than the antitrust authority.

Look what can happen, a negative effect of this: Cade’s decisions are based on economy, law and efficiency. We seek to look at the consumer and have an increasingly technical and objective decision. If I bring social issues into this analysis, that is, I fail to approve a merger due to a specific social issue, the way I analyze this function becomes more abstract, more subjective, and I leave room for a political decision. And I can often increase the price for the consumer because I create requirements that that company will have from that moment on, which increases cost and loses efficiency.

Look, I say it again: I’m not saying that all these issues are not extremely important, what I’m saying is that it may not be the best option of the antitrust authority.