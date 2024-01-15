Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/15/2024 – 10:20

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the act of concentration between Enauta Petróleo e Gás Ltda and QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda. The approval order is published in the Official Diary of the Union this Monday, 15th.

According to Cade's opinion, the operation consists of the acquisition, by Enauta, of the 23% stake currently held by QatarEnergy in the concession contract signed between the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. and ONGC Campos Ltda. (ONGC Campos), for the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in Block BC-10.

Also according to information provided by Cade, the operation of Block BC-10 will continue to be carried out by Shell.

“As justification for carrying out the Operation, the Claimants explain that, from Enauta's perspective, the acquisition of QatarEnergy's stake is aligned with the portfolio strategy, risk-adjusted return and opportunities for growth of its production capacity in the national oil and gas market. natural gas. For QatarEnergy, the transfer of its stake is in line with QatarEnergy's portfolio management and its risk allocation strategy”, says Cade's opinion.

The operation is subject to approval by the ANP.