Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2024 – 10:49

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, the acquisition by Zamp III of Subway’s franchisor rights in Brazil. The order was published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

“As justification for carrying out the operation, the applicants explain that, for the buyer, it opens a new growth front for Zamp and its franchisees. As for Subway, it consists of an efficient and viable alternative for the operation and future expansion of the Subway business in Brazil”, stated the companies in the process.

Zamp is already the master franchisee of Burger King and Popeyes in the country. Subway’s administrator was previously SouthRock, a company that also owned the TGI Fridays and Starbucks brands.

SouthRock has been in judicial recovery since the end of 2023 and, in October last year, its debt was estimated at R$1.8 billion.