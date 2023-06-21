Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 12:47

The Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) began judging this Wednesday, 21, the sale of the Petrobras refinery in Ceará, Lubnor (Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast), to Grepar Participações. Leader in the production of asphalt in the country, the unit uses heavy oil produced in Espírito Santo and Ceará, with capacity to process 8 thousand barrels per day.

The deal was closed with Grepar about a year ago, for US$ 34 million, with payment of US$ 3.4 million in cash. In December of last year, Cade’s General Superintendence approved the operation without restrictions. There was, however, a request for review of the sale by competing companies, which felt affected by the decision, such as Asfaltos Nordeste.

Lubnor is part of the list of eight refineries that Petrobras was willing to sell during the Bolsonaro government to avoid market concentration processes.

If Cade agrees to the sale, this will be the fourth refinery sold by the state-owned company.

During the Bolsonaro government, the Landulpho Alves Refinery (currently the Mataripe Refinery), in Bahia, was sold; the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Remam), in the Amazon; and SIX, producing from shale, in Paraná.























