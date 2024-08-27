Procedure aims to analyze impacts on market competition following unnotified acquisitions by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

The General Superintendence of Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) initiated 4 administrative procedures on Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) to investigate big techs. The objective is to analyze the purchase of artificial intelligence startups by large technology companies. Cases include the acquisition of Anthropic for the Amazonfrom the Mistral AI for the Microsoft and of the Character AI for the Google.

According to Cade, the process seeks to understand whether these acquisitions made by the companies would not fall within the mandatory notification thresholds, but would deserve to be submitted in order to verify the competitive impacts of these operations. Here is the full of the statement (PDF – 690 kB).

Cade is assessing the market concentration in the hands of a small number of powerful technology corporations, especially in an emerging and strategic sector such as artificial intelligence. Depending on the results, Cade may decide to conduct a more detailed examination of the impact of these operations on competition.

The council said that the initiation of an administrative procedure to investigate acts of concentration may occur before the initiation of the administrative procedure for APAC (investigation of an act of concentration).

The APAC is an instrument used by the Brazilian antitrust authority to investigate acts of concentration that would not be subject to mandatory notification, but whose submission could be required by Cade.

“The opening of the proceedings does not necessarily mean that the acts must be notified or that there are competition problems. At the end of its investigation, if it so understands, the General Superintendence may decide to file it or to establish an APAC that would determine the submission of the concentration acts”he said.