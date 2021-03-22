As the season progresses, doubts about the next one enter draft. It does not seem to be the case this season, in which Cade Cunningham is making good predictions and stands out in such a way with Oklahoma State in the NCAA that it seems difficult that someone is going to take away his number 1. The bubble of the G-League, where the new team called Ignite is, which brings together young people who are one step away from the NBA, seems the only impediment. There is no competition in Europe, and Duke’s Jalen Johnson has just walked out the back door in what seems like a decision that will do little to help his options grow. Therefore, Cunningham looks over his shoulder at the others.

His position is now undisputed in the mock not only from the United States but from any corner of the world. The chances of us seeing him in the first position grow if one takes into account that he is a player who can be in several positions and that can be adjusted to the needs of any team. that falls to the lowest part of the table.

Cunningham is one of those golden boys who dream of rising to the top of American professionalism. What they call a five-star recruit there. Of the best. Born in Arlington, in the state of Texas, does 19 years, was trained in Montverde, a private Florida academy considered the best basketball program has had in the last decade. Pedigree and possible so that you can train in a big way. The best universities raffled it and chose Oklahoma state, where his brother Cannen had been hired as a coach before.

He’s prepared for the big leagues and he knows it. “I’ve played against a wide variety of NBA players. You can ask them, I guess. I’m comfortable with whoever is my opponent, I’ll do well.”, He says. One of its main qualities is coldness in the hottest moments. “In the last two minutes you know your time has come”says his colleague Isaac Likekele.

ESPN has published an analysis of Mike schmitz, one of his experts on young talents, on his figure recently. The journalist, because he knows the story closely, insists on comparing Cade Cunningham with Luka Doncic, which gives more clues about the former’s career by seeing what the latter does. Taking one of the phrases that caught his attention in the EuroBasket 2017 that Slovenia won (“I feel like I want to be the hero of the game every time I catch the ball from the start”), more similarities. Cunningham has already made two big shots to win and is averaging, according to data from Elias Sports Bureau, a 47% accuracy in the throws he executes in the last two minutes of his Big 12 games, his conference. His physical qualities are similar to those of Luka, with the same doubts that were had about his survival in the NBA by lack of speed or a super athletic physique of a still young man who is already in the conversation for being the MVP. “Speed ​​is a great quality to treasure, but Luka knows how to play this. He knows how to take you to his turf and get the positions he wants. He is more difficult to defend than some who are more athletic.”Cunningham replies as if looking in the mirror. He has studied, among others, Doncic himself and has developed the step back to shoot as one of his destructive weapons. Not a muscle in his face moves at all. Kawhi leonard, and boasts of hands and arms as to take control of everything. Has the ability to generate shots while driving as Khris middleton, the man in the shadow of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. They are names that are deposited on your resume as if it were not pressure that they are plausible comparisons.

He likes the rhythm to conform to what he wants, like the great priests. “Whenever the end of the game comes I try to slow down and be one with the ‘tempo’ of the game. I think that’s what helps me. When there is a lot of pressure, or whatever you want to call it, I see it as an opportunity.”, aim. “This kid has been picking the right plays since he was fourteen years old.”adds his current coach, Mike Boynton.