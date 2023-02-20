Within soccer in Mexico and the United States, due to the proximity of both nations and migration issues where a significant number of Mexicans have emigrated to the northern country in search of better living conditions, it has become a constant that in recent years there are a huge number of players whose immigration status allows them to represent one country or another on the field. This has left some battles won for the Mexican team and others for the stars and stripes team.
One of the names that is on the table today, and that at the moment is a race that the United States is winning, is that of Cade Cowell, a 19-year-old youth who plays for the San Jose team and who, due to his Mexican descent, has options to represent the Tri. However, to this day he has only received calls from the stars and stripes, although that could change as the player is about to make a leap in quality to the best leagues in the world.
Sources confirm that Cade is in the crosshairs of three internationally renowned clubs. In Italy, both Milan and Juventus welcome his signing as he is considered a footballer with a bright future. Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayern Munich, a team that often closely monitors the MLS, has very good reports on the Mexican-American, for whom they could make an offer if he has a brilliant start in the MLS between now and the summer.
