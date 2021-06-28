O Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) authorized this Monday (June 28, 2021) the purchase of Vogel Telecomunicações by Algar, which provides telecommunications services over optical fiber focusing on B2B customers (Business to Business) and operates in the information and communication technology sectors. The acquisition was approved without restrictions. here is the whole of the order.

The purchase of Vogel for the algar it happened in May 2021. The value of the operation was R$ 600 million. The agreement establishes the acquisition of shares representing at least 85.2% and at most 100% of Vogel’s total and voting capital.

In 2020, Grupo Algar had revenues above R$750 million. The company argued to Cade that the purchase of Vogel represents an investment opportunity to “expand its infrastructure and capacity to offer telecommunications solutions throughout Brazil.”

According to Cade’s General Superintendence, the operation does not raise concerns in terms of competition, due to the “low market shares held by the applicants in the horizontally and vertically related markets”.

In the fixed telephony market, Algar has the market share of 4.2%, behind OI (30.7%), Claro (29.6%) and Vivo (28.1). In the ranking of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) In terms of fixed broadband accesses per company, Algar is also the 4th in the market, losing to OI, Claro and Vivo.

“The data, therefore, corroborates the reduced participation of the Parties, considering that Vogel does not appear among the largest operators and Algar has about one sixth of the fixed accesses in relation to each of the three leading companies in accesses (Vivo, Oi e Claro)”, says the order of Cade’s General Superintendence.

