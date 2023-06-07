After 21 years of the announcement, the decision of the municipality this Wednesday (6th) makes it possible for the acquisition to be made official

O Where (Administrative Council of Economic Law) endorsed Nestlé to merge its operations with Garoto this Wednesday (7.Jun.2023). The Swiss giant in the food sector announced the purchase of the Brazilian competitor in 2002, but the factories, employees and brands, until now, remained separate due to a ban by the Council.

In 2004, the acquisition was vetoed by the municipality. At the time of purchase, the joint participation of Nestlé and Garoto in the chocolate market was 58%, configuring an increase in the company’s dominance in segments of the market in which it was inserted.

The evaluation of the process was resumed in 2021, with conclusion now, during the 215th Ordinary Judgment Session. The main reason for the approval of the agreement was the change in the scenario of Brazilian competition for Nestlé.

With the growth in sales of other brands such as Lacta, Kopenhagen, Cacau Show, Ferrero Rocher and Lindt, the merger of both companies no longer configures market dominance.

The competitive aspects analyzed by Cade’s general superintendence, within the scope of the agreement, were the national markets for non-chocolate candies and confections, chocolate milk, chocolate coating and chocolate in all forms. According to the analysis, there were no “competitive concerns”.

The proposal agreed on this Wednesday (7.jun) provides for “medicines”, or commitments, which are incumbent on Nestlé. The Swiss company cannot make acquisitions from competitors representing 5% or more of the relevant chocolate market for 5 years. If a purchase is made from competitors representing less than 5% of the market, the transaction must be communicated to Cade, which will assess the case. This clause lasts for 7 years.

Also, Nestlé undertakes not to make it difficult to import its chocolate, raising import taxes, for example. It will also maintain investments in the Garoto factory in Vila Velha (ES), the city where Garoto’s headquarters are located. These agreements are also valid for 7 years.

The closing of the agreement, for Cade’s attorney general, Juliana Domingues, promotes a space for “stabilize the environment of legal certainty” and minimizes “the costs with the public machine”since the process nearly 2 decades.

Present at the session, Nestlé’s patron, Gabriel Dias, took the floor to thank Cade’s work and stated that “Nestlé understands that it is an advantageous agreement, not only for the company, but above all for the public interest and for the community of Espírito Santo“.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In March 2002, Nestlé announced the purchase of the Brazilian chocolate manufacturer Garoto, however, more than 2 decades later, the deal was still unfinished.

In 2004, the purchase was vetoed by the municipality. Appeals to the agency itself and to the courts followed. On June 21, 2021, the then president of Cade, Alexandre Barreto, decided to reopen the assessment of the purchase 3 days before leaving office. The decision was criticized by other board members.

In 2016, Cade and Nestlé made an agreement. The company would sell 10 brands, including Chokito, Lollo and Serenata de Amor, to a company with less than 20% of the market.

Nestlé hired the Credit Suisse bank to go after buyers. Approximately 50 showed up. But the company considered the proposals insufficient. He assessed that the low value of the offers was a consequence of the economic recession that the country was going through and that it could not be forced to do business in that situation.