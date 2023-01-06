The General Superintendence of Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved, this Thursday (5.Jan.2023), the sale of 8,000 fixed telephone towers from Oi to NK 108, an affiliate of Highline. The guarantee becomes effective in 15 days, if there is no manifestation from third parties or from CADE’s Court. Here’s the full of the press release (200 KB).

The deal was announced to the market in December 2022, after Highline won the Oi auction, without competition, in August of the same year.

The transaction is valued at approximately R$1.7 billion, subject to adjustments. According to the company, BRL 1.09 billion will be paid at the closing of the deal, while BRL 609 million must be paid by 2026.

The telephone towers are the last assets in Oi’s sale package, determined in the judicial recovery – which the company left on December 15, 2022, after 6 years.

The transaction is still subject to the approval of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and compliance with contractual conditions.