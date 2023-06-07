Estadão Contenti

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved this Wednesday, 7, the agreement with Nestlé that releases, after more than 20 years, the purchase of Garoto by the company. The case is emblematic at Cade, both for the time it has been pending in the autarchy and for the episodes that marked the process, with comings and goings and judicial decisions that imposed the reanalysis of the business by the council.

Nestlé bought Garoto in 2002, but the operation ended up vetoed by Cade two years later. At the time, judgments were made after the deal was completed. Nestlé appealed to Justice and managed, in the 1st instance, to suspend the decision in 2005. In 2009, however, the Justice annulled the decision of the 1st instance and determined that the competition analysis body judge the business again.

Nestlé again appealed the decision in different instances to maintain the annulment of the first judgment and the automatic approval of the operation. Only in 2018 did the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) deny Nestlé’s appeal and, in April 2021, a new appeal in the same process. In practice, the decision maintained the 2009 court decision, which ordered a new judgment by Cade.

This Wednesday, all Cade directors decided to review the concentration act, approving the operation as long as Nestlé complies with an agreement negotiated with the autarchy, which will need to be ratified by the Court.

“We put an end to a case that involved several directors, different backgrounds, the Judiciary, and caused a lot of frustration for Cade and the antitrust community. It is a historic moment to close this case”, said the president of Cade and rapporteur of the process, Alexandre Cordeiro.

The negotiation provides for Nestlé to adopt behavioral commitments to preserve competition in the market. One of the clauses establishes the non-acquisition of third-party assets (such as brands, a set of brands or companies) that jointly represent market share, measured by revenue in the year prior to each operation, equal to or greater than 5% of the relevant national chocolate market in all forms, for five years.

The terms of the agreement were read by Cordeiro in the session. In his vote, the president of the autarchy highlighted the analysis of Cade’s General Superintendence (SG), through which the body highlighted that the 20 years that have passed since the acquisition of Garoto were “sufficient” to reconfigure the panorama of rivalry in the chocolate market . With that, SG concluded that they did not have elements to impose restrictions on the purchase operation carried out by Nestlé.

“On the national chocolate market in all forms, it was verified that the market has grown, has consolidated rivals, with strong brands, and the joint participation (of Nestlé and Garoto) has been showing declines in recent years”, quoted the rapporteur .

The agreement also provides for the company to communicate to the municipality the acquisition of assets below the legal notification criteria for a period of seven years, counted from the judicial approval of the agreement. In cases of communication, CADE’s General Superintendence will have 15 working days to determine that the operation is formally notified, in which case the rite of art. 88 of Law 12,529/2011 and other rules applicable to concentration acts.

The negotiation also establishes non-intervention in requests from third parties for the granting of reduction, suspension or elimination of taxes levied on the importation of chocolates to Brazil. Nestlé also cannot participate in any action aimed at raising import taxes, hindering the free international trade of chocolates or creating illicit barriers that hinder the entry of new companies in the chocolate market for a period of seven years. Finally, the agreement provides for the maintenance of investments in the Garoto factory in Vila Velha (ES), for at least seven years.

"Looking at these drugs, I can't imagine what else Cade could do today to give peace of mind to the market", said advisor Gustavo Freitas de Lima.
























