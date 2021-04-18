MUSIC CRITICISM Bantastic Fand presents its wonderful ‘Somebody’s world’ in Murcia with an excellent concert marked by maturity, talent and sensitivity A moment from the Bantastic Fand concert. / ROS CAVAL

In one of the most unforgettable scenes of the greatest ‘western’ of all time, ‘The man who killed Liberty Valance’, the characters of Hallie and Link escape the noise of a present stained with melancholy, resentment and darkness in search of the highway that leads to the desert, refuge and promised land. At the end of their journey, they both know that