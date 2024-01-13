Celebration included 4 days of events in hotels and restaurants in Gstaad village; view photos and videos

Carlos Pires de Oliveira Dias, 71 years old, former board member of the construction company Camargo Corrêa and shareholder of the pharmacy chain RaiaDrogasilinvited family and friends to celebrate the 50th anniversary – golden anniversary – of his marriage to Regina de Camargo Pires Oliveira Dias, 69 years old.

The celebration was held in Gstaad, a village in Switzerland, from Tuesday (9 January 2024) to Friday (12 January).

Caco, as the Brazilian billionaire is known, and his wife promoted 4 days of events in luxury hotels and restaurants in the village located 86.5 km southwest of the capital, Bern. The company 3's Boutique organized the event.

Guests and organizers posted photos and videos of the celebration on social media.

The sequence of events includes:

– event at the hotel Alpine Gstaad –a daily stay in March costs from R$8,231 to R$19,206; Friday (12.Jan.2024) – dance at Gstaad Palace.

Watch (3min4s):

See images:



Context

Camargo Corrêa was the target of investigation in the Lava Jato operation in 2015. The construction company, alongside UTC, was accused of committing cartel and bidding crimes against Petrobras.

The company reached an agreement with the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and paid R$104 million. He admitted having participated in a cartel for public tenders from the state-owned company.

In 2019, Carlos Pires de Oliveira Dias was accused by Luciano Mestrich Motta, statutory director of Finance and Controllership at Camargo Corrêa, of authorizing an embezzlement of R$40 million. Camargo Corrêa denied the accusations.

Regina Camargo Pires de Oliveira Dias, Carlos' wife, is the heiress of the construction company Camargo Corrêa. She was mentioned in the list of Brazilian billionaires of the international Paradise Papers investigation – of which the Power360 participated in 2017.

The assets of Carlos Pires de Oliveira Dias and his family in 2021 were R$2.35 billion, according to the Forbes.