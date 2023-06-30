In a speech of thanks, the 73-year-old journalist said that the press should identify more with the people they write for than with the agents of power

Journalist Caco Barcellos, 73 years old, was honored this Thursday (June 29, 2023) by Abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) in a ceremony during the 18th International Congress of Investigative Journalismpromoted by the entity.

With over 50 years of career, Caco Barcellos is a reference in investigative journalism. He has written reports and books that tell the stories of victims of the state and organized groups. He is one of the most awarded journalists in Brazil. He currently runs the program “Profession Reporter” at TV Globo.

The tribute was held at the ESPM (Superior School of Advertising and Marketing), in São Paulo. The college hosts the lectures and face-to-face workshops of the congress, from June 29 to July 2. Part of the schedule is also being streamed online for subscribers.

The ceremony began with the screening of the documentary “50 years of reporting by Caco Barcellos”. He highlighted his main works and his trajectory in journalism since the beginning of his career in Porto Alegre (RS), his hometown.

After showing the documentary, the journalist received the entity’s tribute plaque from the hands of Abraji’s director, Cecília Oliveira. The ceremony was commanded by the president of Abraji, Kátia Brembetti.

In his acceptance speech, Caco Barcellos paid tribute to important people in his career and told important lessons of his career. He named names of those he called “rear” of their journalistic work: editors and reporting chiefs, but also producers, cameramen and reporting colleagues.

Known for reports made “in the street”, with direct dialogue with Brazilians “common”, Caco spoke of the need for journalists to identify more with the people they write for than with the agents of power.

The journalist also commented on the growth of “competition” to the journalistic work on the part of several actors who today occupy the traditional role of the press, such as celebrities, influencers and politicians themselves who today have direct channels of communication with the population through social networks.

WHO IS CACO BARCELLOS

Born in Porto Alegre (RS), Caco Barcellos was a taxi driver before becoming a journalist. He began his career in journalism as a reporter for the newspaper Morning Sheetfrom the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, where he worked for 3 years.

In the 1970s, during the military dictatorship, he worked in the alternative media, most notably in the magazine Versus. He also participated in the founding of Coojornal, the 1st cooperative of journalists in South America.

In the 1980s, he worked in the magazines That is It is Look before migrating to telejournalism, in TV Globo. At the station, he contributed to “Jornal Nacional”, “Globo Repórter” and “Fantástico”.

From 2002 to 2005, he worked as an international correspondent for TV Globo in London (England) and Paris (France).

In 2006, back in Brazil, he launched “Profissão Repórter”, a program he runs to this day, showing the backstage of reports on major national issues.

In addition to his work in the print media and on television, the journalist also gained notoriety for major investigations published in books. His best-known works are “Rota 66 – The History of the Police that Kill”, from 1992, and “O Abusado: O Dono do Morro Dona Marta”, from 2003. Both books earned the author Jabuti awards, in addition to other awards.

OTHER HONORS

Caco Barcellos joins the list of big names in journalism already honored by Abraji. The others are: