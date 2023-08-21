Discussion was at a meeting of the command of Cidadania (former PPS and former PCB) regarding the leadership of former deputy Roberto Freire

Known for his historic preaching for the unity of the left, the Citizenship starred in an internal rift that became public last Saturday (19.Aug.2023). At a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party, the command of the former federal deputy was questioned Roberto Freire, 81 years old. The leader of the acronym is seen by the caciques as a person “explosive” and having difficulty dealing with opinions that differ from their own.

In a videoconference held on Saturday, Roberto Freire shouted at members of the National and Regional Directory of Citizenship, as Regis Cavalcanti (Secretary General) and Nonato Bandeira (leader of the acronym in Paraíba). The virtual meeting was recorded by Zoom and ended up leaking on the internet.

Cidadania is an arm of the former Brazilian Communist Party (PCB), founded in 1922, under the influence of the Russian Revolution and the Communist International. Known as “party” on the left, it housed several currents of communists throughout its history. In 1989, in the first direct election for president after the military dictatorship, Roberto Freire was the candidate with 1.14% of the votes in the polls.

In 1992, a wing of the party created the PPS (Popular Socialist Party). In 2019, the PPS became the current Citizenship. The former PCB continues to exist with the support of former militants and has websitebut less prominent than the group today in Cidadania and who starred in the split last weekend.

The disagreement on Saturday took place because the majority of the command of Cidadania decided that the party should be part of the base of support for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Congress. The decision irritated Roberto Freire, who is against membership. The party president wanted the acronym to expand the PSDB-Cidadania federation, with an alliance with the parties around it. We can and to MDB. The option was rejected.

In the 2022 election, Cidadania elected in the Federation with the PSDB only 18 deputies – only 5 are, in fact, affiliated to the party that today considers itself heir to the party.

At the beginning of Saturday’s meeting, Roberto Freire even ordered the party’s general secretary, Regis Cavalcanti, to shut up. “You are not running the meeting. I’m opening this discussion. […] So shut up. Wait for others to speakshouted.

Cavalcanti was also offended by the party’s vice-president, Daniel Coelhowhich he called “picky and cynical”. The secretary returned the offense, calling him “puppy”.

At another point in the meeting, the president of Cidadania discusses with Nonato Bandeira. The leader of the party in Paraíba went so far as to say that Roberto Freire had managed to “destroy one of the biggest parties in Brazil”.

“Don’t transfer your responsibilities. And don’t try to gossip with everyone. No one can stand you provoking, one by one, everyone who has the slightest disagreement with you. Have the posture of a president. You have lost your composure and are in no condition to lead.”said Bandeira.

After the fights that marked the meeting on Saturday (19.Aug), the party’s Board decided to hold a congress to elect new leaders of Cidadania. Due to a change in the party’s statute, Roberto Freire could not be re-elected.

wanted by Power360the president of the acronym declared that the current direction of Citizenship “unable to continue” and that would be “some time”. Roberto Freire defended that there should be a congress for new elections, or there will be “a crack” in the party: “We already have losses, because there are people who do not enter [na sigla]for differences”.

“I defend my departure, I cannot be president anymore. I support new elections. Congress changes what it wants or keeps what it wants. It’s more democratic. […] It is not a dispute over office, but that we find a way out to overcome the crisis and not give unconditional support to the government”said Freire.

“I defend that the party supports the government in what meets the program of the party and the country. In what is not, let it be opposition.”declared the president of Citizenship.

For Christopher Buarque, the way out for the party is a new election for the National Directorate. The former senator and Minister of Education stated that the party is in a “cracks” because of the current management.

“If it lasts many more months, there won’t even be a crack. The party is over. End up not declaring bankruptcy, but becoming inexpressible, inoperative and irrelevant. We are very close to being irrelevant. We will fall into ultimate irrelevance.”declared Cristovam.

The former congressman and former governor of Brasília said that in addition to new elections, the party needs to “define who he is” and that defends a left-wing attitude of Citizenship, but that there are no conditions to “stay as you are”.

As for the positioning of the acronym in the Lula government, the former minister defended that Cidadania should decide to be part of the base of support for the Planalto: “You don’t need a job. Today, the country is divided between two flags and we are not Bolsonarists”.