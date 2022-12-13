Leader Xavante was detained in the 2nd by order of minister Alexandre de Moraes; decision started depredations in Brasilia

Chief Serere Xavante, 42 years old, temporarily arrested on Monday (Dec.12.2022) by order of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, recorded a video at the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) to reassure the Bolsonarist protesters. “Do not come to conflict, fight or confrontation with police authorities”asked the native.

At the beginning of the video, the Xavante chief speaks in his native language, Aquém. Soon after, in Portuguese. “Our struggle is not against human beings, it is against spiritual powers. God bless you all, in the name of Jesus. It’s an order!”he stated.

Watch (2min1s):

Serere Xavante is a pastor, affiliated with Patriotas and was a candidate the mayor of Campinápolis (MT) in 2020, but was not elected.

In a video published on November 30, he appears in a Bolsonarist demonstration in front of the National Congress threatening Moraes.

“If the generals don’t carry out their oath, they can kill me. But I take out that bum Alexandre de Moraes by force. I rip him off by the neck. Or you can have me arrested.”he stated.

Watch (7min38s):

The demonstrations in Brasilia began after the arrest of the chief. Radical Bolsonaristas went to the new headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in the central region of Brasília, close to shopping malls and hotels, and vandalized and set fire to cars, buses and public goods.

VANDALISM MAP

O Power360 identified at least 7 points of vandalism in the vicinity of the PF headquarters.