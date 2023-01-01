BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, walked up the ramp of the Planalto Palace after the congressional inauguration ceremony accompanied by their respective wives and eight representatives of civil society, including chief Raoni Metuktire, influential indigenous leadership of the Kayapó people.

Also part of the group are Aline Sousa, 33 years old, director of a network of collectors; Francisco, 10 years old, whose parents work in social causes, ABC metalworker Weslley Viesba Rodrigues Rocha, 36 years old; Portuguese teacher Murilo de Quadros Jesus, 28 years old; cook Jucimara Fausto dos Santos; Ivan Baron, a young man with cerebral palsy who is an activist in the fight for inclusion, and Flávio Pereira, 50 years old, who actively participated in the Lula Livre camp during Lula’s arrest in Curitiba.

The dog Resistência, owned by Lula and his wife Janja, who according to the first lady was rescued at the Curutiba camp, also accompanied the group on the way up the ramp.

The ceremonial carried the symbolism of civil society and the flags defended by Lula on diversity in a moment of the inauguration in which traditionally the outgoing representative passes the presidential sash to his successor. Now-former President Jair Bolsonaro did not participate in the rite, however. The far-right politician, who never acknowledged defeat for the PT, left Brazil for Florida on Friday.

(By Editorial Brasília; editing by Flávia Marreiro)