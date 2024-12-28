The FIPV assembly did not allow either the Cuban or the Spanish Federation to vote, which is going to appeal the resolution, born from the recent Sports Law approved by the Government of Spain

The International Basque Pelota Federation (FIPV) has approved the entry of the Basque Federation as a member with the right to participate in official competitions, which could lead to a future sporting confrontation between the Basque and Spanish teams.

At the assembly held this Saturday in Pamplonathe international organization put that decision to a vote and it was approved, as confirmed by official sources.

This decision of the International Basque Pelota Federation It could lead to a confrontation in official competitions for the Euskadi and Spanish national teams.

