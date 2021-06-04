Hernán Condori, known in the artistic world as Cachuca, spoke openly about his support for the presidential candidate Pedro Castillo.

During an interview with Nicolás Lúcar, the leader of Los Mojarras, who revealed that he was evicted after overcoming COVID-19, made clear his inclination in favor of the Peru Libre party and assured that the professor is the only hope that our country currently has .

“We are going to talk now with Hernán Condori, better known as Cachuca, who does not need an introduction either. Explain your decision to us, you have decided to get involved in this electoral campaign and I want you to confirm this from your own mouth Are you supporting the candidacy of Professor Pedro Castillo?“Said Lucar in a telephone communication with Cachuca for Exitosa Noticias.

“That’s how it is. Like every artist, I have tried to stay out of the way, but since three themes of my authorship were manipulated, the lyrics and images changed, I did not want to bring water to my mill, but finally they forced me to respond. And yes, it is true, I am supporting the teacher, I am going to mark the pencil. I consider that for me it is a hope“, answered Hernán Condori, who recently categorically denied voting for Keiko Fujimori.

Likewise, the Peruvian rocker clarified that he respects the Fuerza Popular candidate, but questioned her work in politics.

But I must also say that I respect Mrs. Keiko Fujimori very much as a lady. I respect her as a woman and a mother, but I can’t say the same about her political work.”, He explained.

What’s more, Cachuca He pointed out that Pedro Castillo has not yet been proven anything of the accusations against him. “It is the hope of seeing a healthy teacher, from the mountains, they blame him for everything and do not verify anything,” he mentioned.

Finally, the leader of Los Mojarras assured that the things he says are sincere and he has no reason to lie.

“I live from music, I am a simple taxi driver. They can’t take anything from me, I’m already too sick to lie about what I love the most, Peru, ”he said.

