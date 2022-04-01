Hernan Condoribetter known as cachuca, is recognized for being the vocalist of Los mojarras. Thanks to his talent in Peruvian rock, he has managed to conquer thousands of fans who today are concerned about the serious state of health that the singer is going through.

This Thursday, March 31, Magaly Medina He presented a note that would show how Cachuca is and the family problem in which he is immersed.

What happened to Cachuca?

As indicated by the ATV program, Cachuca has been transferred to an emergency and is currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the Hipólito Unanue hospital because he has pulmonary edema. According to his son Jeison Condori, this is because the singer’s current partner drinks him. Later, the rocker’s family and that of his partner had a strong fight that ended up at the police station.

“My dad is in a state with a reserved diagnosis. The reason is that he had a strong infection in his right lung, they have taken fluid from his lungs, several liters is what the doctor told me”, were the words of his son, who revealed that Cachuca has been hospitalized since Monday 28 of March.

Likewise, he referred to Elizabeth Odar as responsible for the disease: “Right now we are in trouble with my dad’s partner. My dad was drinking four days in a row with the lady, getting drunk at my dad’s house. The next day he feels bad, at night he has been so bad that they rushed him to the hospital”.

confrontation between families

According to Jeison, the singer’s sisters have complained to Elizabeth for not taking proper care of Cachuca and affirmed that, this Tuesday, March 29, the family had a brawl.

“I am going to tell you something confidential that the lady has been to my father’s house again and my father’s sister has been at that moment to ask her what had happened. The spoiled lady disrespected her, her daughter shakes hands with my aunt. Right now my family, who has never had police problems or anything, is locked up in the police station, ”she revealed.