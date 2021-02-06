In mid-November, Hernán Condori leader, better known as ‘Cachuca’, was discharged after spending three months at the Hipólito Unanue Hospital due to complications in his health due to the COVID-19.

After several months, the leader Los Mojarras He underwent surgery for the consequences left by the dangerous virus. His wife, Elizabeth Odar, was in charge of giving details of the operation and recovery of ‘Cachuca’.

“My husband came out well from the operation and is recovering. He had a tracheal stenosis that prevented him from breathing normally, he is still hospitalized and will be home next week. This is one of the consequences that the coronavirus has left him and it is seen in many cases of people who had a tracheostomy, “said the Peruvian rocker’s partner to Trome.

Likewise, Odar made it clear that ‘Cachuca‘You will not receive visitors at your home when you are discharged, since the country is in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Due to the second wave that we are experiencing and respecting the quarantine, my husband is not going to receive any type of visitors. We also do not plan to carry out activities because a lot of lack of control is generated by the fans”, He asserted.

‘Cachuca’ and his wishes to continue playing

After being discharged in mid-November, ‘Cachuca’ spoke with La República and confessed how well it did him to play his guitar again.

“I had my hand as a beginner, my throat felt a bit felt, but the immense pleasure of playing a guitar again brings life and confidence back to me and my group. To play again is to tell the rest ‘here I am’ ”, he said.

‘Cachuca’, latest news:

