“Just like me”the new movie Tondero and Cineplanet, premiered a trailer and confirmed the return of Carlos Alcántara to Peruvian cinemas in a funny story in the style of “Asu Mare” and “Dedicated to my ex”. The comedian will share the leading role with actress Daniela Camaiora, remembered for her role as Margarita in the series “Al fondo hay lugar”, along with other well-known figures who join the cast.

The first official preview of the new comedy by the popular ‘Cachin’ has arrived, who this time puts himself in the shoes of a womanizer who runs into an unexpected woman in a nightclub.

“Just like me” poster. Photo: Tondero

The film is produced by Tondero in alliance with Cineplanet and is directed by Colombian producer and screenwriter Felipe Martínez Amador.

“Just like me”: release date

“Igualita a mí” will hit theaters on June 16, the week of the Father’s Day holiday.

In this way, Carlos Alcántara celebrated the premiere of the trailer on his social networks, where he took the opportunity to invite his followers to see the film.

“This Father’s Day I return to the big screen with Daniela Camaiora in a funny and moving story,” wrote the comedian.

What is “Equal to Me” about?

“Igualita a mí” is a Peruvian adaptation of the Argentine film of the same name released in 2010.

Carlos Alcántara and Daniela Camaiora in “Igualita a mi”. Photo: Tondero

The story follows Freddy (Carlos Alcántara), a carefree womanizer who lives his days seducing women in their thirties.

His carefree life takes a turn when he meets Aylín, a 30-year-old woman who comes into his life to reveal that she is his daughter and that she is pregnant by her ex-boyfriend.