A film starring Wendy Ramos, Gonzalo Torres and Carlos Alcántara hit theaters at the end of March. Is about “the year of the tiger“, which was directed by Yasser Michelén. Now, in an interview with Sandro Mairata, from La República, the popular ‘Cachín’ talked about whether he had any interference in the choice of the remembered actors of Pataclaun.

In the conversation, Alcántara pointed out that he was “surprised just when he was there.” In addition, he said that it was a great experience working alongside them, since they are people he knows well. “It’s like playing with your teammates of a lifetime, that you don’t even look anymore and you know that he runs here and that he is going to cross you and you are going to score a goal,” he said.

Regarding whether he had the ability to veto or demand that they include an actor he wanted, the well-remembered ‘Machín’ from Pataclaun mentioned “no”, because it is not his production. In addition, he said that the producer of the feature film is a friend of Miguel Valladares and that “the connection and suggestions must have been there.”

“The Year of the Tiger”: cast

Carlos Alcantara as Sama

Wendy Ramos

Ana Maria Arias

Gonzalo Torres

Jossi Martinez

Nashla Bogaert

Frank Perozo

Vincent Santos

Luis Olaverria

Andrea Sofia Pimentel

Salvador Perez Martinez.

