In the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), employees of the Ministry of State Security (MGB) found a cache with an explosive device. This was announced on Thursday, January 19, in his Telegram channel by an officer of the People’s Militia (NM) of the LPR Andrey Marochko.

“Employees of the Ministry of State Security of the LPR in one of the settlements of the Republic discovered a cache with an improvised explosive device (IED) installed in a non-recoverable position,” he wrote.

According to him, the IED, consisting of six 120-mm mines, with a total weight of about 20 kg in TNT, was destroyed by sappers on the spot.

Marochko also noted that the method of manufacture and installation of the explosive device indicates that it was made by mine-explosive specialists.

He added that MGB officers are already searching for persons involved in the equipment of the hiding place and the preparation of sabotage and terrorist acts on the territory of the republic.

Earlier, on December 31, 2022, near Luhansk, Russian special services discovered a cache of Ukrainian saboteurs, which contained an anti-tank guided missile, RPG grenade launchers, and more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. The cache also contained a DShK heavy machine gun, rocket-propelled assault grenades, anti-personnel mines, more than 50 RGD and F-1 grenades.

Prior to that, on December 24, special services detained in the LPR a former militant of the Azov group (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation), who was planning terrorist attacks in the region. During the arrest, they found explosives, which included metal submunitions, remote initiation devices. Explosives specialists destroyed the device on the spot, the source added.

A day earlier, Russian special services discovered two caches of saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were planning terrorist attacks on the territory of the LPR. So, in the destroyed building of a local school, 10 mines of 82 mm caliber and 24 125-mm high-explosive fragmentation and cumulative projectiles were found. All found ammunition was destroyed on the spot. It was noted that the attacks were planned to be carried out during the New Year holidays.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

