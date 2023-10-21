Second a research which was presented on Thursday at the conference ofAmerican Society of Tropical Medicine & HygieneThe Cache Valley virus – a mosquito-borne infection that primarily affects sheep – could represent a threat to humansspecifically in the United States, more than previously thought, at least according to what health officials report, adding that it could infect up to 18% of the population.

In the results presented at the meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene, which they have not yet been peer-reviewedresearchers describe a handful of cases that have occurred nationwide and a test that could help detect them.

“We don’t know much about them, they have been there only seven documented cases“

he told HealthDay Amanda Calvert, Research microbiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All seven individuals developed a spinal cord infection, specifically encephalitis, while those who developed a brain infection were dealing with meningitis and had pre-existing conditions affecting their immune systems. Of these, three died while the others four had lasting effectsdespite this the CDC suspects it may have infected up to 18% of people across the country.

But what what is Cache Valley virus? Discovery in the Cache Valley area in Utah in 1956the virus is mainly found in sheep and can also affect deer, cattle and horses, however only now has it been seen how it is transmitted to humans, and this via infected mosquitoes, which as previously mentioned, can cause an illness with fever or, as in the seven cases documented in the United States, more serious diseases such as encephalitis or meningitis.

In lambs it causes stillbirths and congenital defects; however, it is not known whether it has the same effect on humans, Calvert said.

The Cache Valley virus it is not contagious: You can’t get it by coughing, sneezing, touching or other contact with someone who is infected, but just from a mosquito biteand although it has been found in many types of mosquitoes, it is currently unknown which are the main culprits in spreading the virus to humans.

What are the symptoms and treatment for Cache Valley virus?

Most people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, Calvert said, but those who do experience them may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and sometimes a rash. If the infection develops into a serious illness (meningitis or encephalitis), people may also report stiff neck, confusion, loss of coordination, slurred speech, or seizures.

According to the CDC, i symptoms can manifest themselves from few days to two weeks from the mosquito bite, although the exact incubation period is not known, as regards possible treatments, There are currently no medications to prevent or treat Cache Valley virus infection. Treatment generally involves relieving symptoms with painkillers, as well as getting plenty of rest and drinking fluids.

Fortunately, screening for the infection may be about to improve, as the CDC has developed a new test to identify antibodies in the blood against the virus. It’s currently being validated, but hopefully it can be made available to state health departments in the near future, Calvert explained, and when that happens, experts will be able to better understand whether recent infections are something to worry about.

“We don’t know much about it. So we don’t yet know if this is a growing public health threat, but everyone should always be aware of protecting themselves and their loved ones from mosquito and tick bites.”

Calvert said.

So, how can we protect ourselves from the Cache Valley virus? For the moment, being a virus that has only manifested itself in the United States, we are safe, but in case we were planning a trip overseas, or in any case we are residents of the country, the only way to protect yourself from the Cache Valley virus is to prevent mosquito bites in the first place. To do this, the CDC recommends: using insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing, and trying to keep mosquitoes out of your home by using mosquito nets or closing windows and doors.

Calvert added that people who are immunocompromised or taking immunosuppressant medications should take extra care to protect themselves in the warmer months, and if you think you or a family member may have Cache Valley virus disease, the CDC recommends talking to your doctor.

