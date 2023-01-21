The mystery is over! After ending her 11-year relationship with the former reality boy Raphael Cardozo, the popular Carol Reali, better known as Cachaza, decided to give herself another chance at love, this time with another handsome Brazilian. As is known, the ex-participants of “This is war” were one of the most solid couples in the medium. Even, at the beginning of 2022, they got engaged and had plans to make a life together on the field land they had bought; however, everything came to an end.

Now, the beauty influencer is happy and excited about a heartthrob from the city of São Paulo, whose name is André Bankoff. Both do not hide their romance and have already published several photos and videos on their social networks. In this note we tell you how they met and what the new couple from Cachaza is working on.

What does Andrea Bankoff work on?

André Bankoff is a renowned actor and has worked in various productions in his native Brazil. It should be noted that, before starting in that art, he was also a model and walked on important catwalks. His debut on television came with the miniseries “Mad María” in 2005, the year in which he also joined the cast of the soap opera “Bang bang”. Later, he continued receiving leading roles that helped him consolidate his career.

He also worked in various films, such as the well-remembered biographical film “Xuxa popstar”, in which he played one of the models of the protagonist’s agency. In 2002 he was chosen as one of the most beautiful men in the world by the IG portal. One of the last films he starred in was “Bate coração”, in 2019, which deals with topics such as organ donation and the LGBTIQ + community.

How did you meet Cachaza?

After the trip that Cachaza and André Bankoff made to the paradisiacal beaches located in San Miguel de Gostoso, a region in the north of Brazil, from where they both published romantic photos, Peruvian media began to inquire about the 41-year-old actor.

Upon her return to Lima, Carol Reali was approached by the “Love and Fire” cameras and asked about the details of this new relationship. “Has love arrived for Carol?” the reporter said. “I think so, we are getting to know each other, let it flow,” she replied.