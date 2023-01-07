He forgot about Raphael. Brazilian Carol Reali, popularly known as ‘cachaça’, shocked locals and strangers by sharing a photo through their social networks with who would be their new lover. Let’s remember that “Cachaza” and Rafael ended after 10 years of dating. In fact, they were about to get married after ‘Rafa’s’ request for a hand; However, both decided to put an end to the relationship, apparently, after failing to reach an agreement to finalize the marriage.

Through her Instagram stories, the former member of ‘Esto es guerra’ was seen with the Brazilian actor Andre Bankoff enjoying a sunny afternoon on the beach. It is also known that the actor is 41 years old and was born in Sao Paulo.

‘Cachaza’ is seen with a new leading man. Photo: Carol Reali/Instagram

How did Rafael Cardozo and ‘Cachaza’ begin their relationship?

As you remember, the Brazilians began their courtship in reality “This is war”. In said program, they met and confirmed that they had an affair. Over time, they became one of the most stable couples in show business in the country.

At the beginning of 2021, they announced that they had acquired land in Huaral, where they planned to build a country house. With that gesture, Cardozo and ‘Cachaza’ expressed their intention to form a home together.

‘Cachaza’ and Rafael Cardozo bought their land in Huaral. Photo: Carol Reali/Instagram

‘Cachaza’ leaves the apartment where he lived with Rafael Cardozo and takes furniture and his dog

The cameras of “Love and Fire” captured the Brazilian leaving the apartment where she lived with Cardozo. This time, she took several pieces of furniture, according to the images.

According to the video, several moving workers helped him remove his belongings. The advance of the program of this October 5 only focuses on the face of the model. However, she did not provide any statement until that date.