Lots of chemistry! Carol Reali and André Bankoff shone in a luxurious restaurant and walking the streets of Lima together.

Last Friday, February 17, Carol Reali received her partner andre bankoff in his apartment, after having been abroad together. The Brazilian model was very happy with the arrival of her lover, so she decided to invite him to dinner at a luxurious restaurant, where they tried different types of seafood. Apparently, these displays of affection were liked by the actor, who also showed affection on his social networks.

As can be seen in the video, they both had a great time in Lima, they toured some districts and enjoyed luxurious places. “I arrived in Lima,” said the actor on his official Instagram account. The popular Cachaza responded: “Welcome to Peru, my life.”