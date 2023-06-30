Strong declarations! This morning, June 30, the program “America Today” Two lawyers were invited to comment on the separation of Rafael Cardozo and Carol Reali, in addition to discussing the legal actions that the model could take to obtain 50% of the land they obtained during their relationship of more than a decade. “What happened to the Huaral de Rafael land? Why was nothing given to Cachaza? The distribution must be equitable for both,” said specialist Katty Cachay.

“50% corresponds to him. Since his separation in October last year, Cachaza has a year to be able to legally recognize his de facto union and request 50% of the properties,” Génesis Tapia replied and stressed that the Brazilian must make a division of the real estate that would include said properties, since, according to Ethel Pozo, the ex-reality boy would have kept it.