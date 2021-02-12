Jose Luis ‘Cachay’ He worried his followers by revealing that he caught the coronavirus a few weeks ago. The 60-year-old Peruvian comedian recounted the difficult moment he went through after contracting the disease.

According to the comedian, he felt the most common symptoms, so he underwent tests to rule out COVID-19.

“I beat the virus. A few weeks ago I was sick, with a fever and a sore throat. I did four rapid tests and all of them were negative, but the molecular one was positive and I did my quarantine “, declared the artist for Trome.

He considers that he recovered due to his good diet. “But I am a strong man, as a child they have fed me well, I am 60 years old and there is ‘Cachay’ for a while,” he added.

Now, he finds himself selling chocolates on the street and making people laugh with his jokes. “I hesitate to people, because I yell at them: ‘the vaccine has arrived’, ‘the bonus has arrived’ and they come out in spot, and there I take the opportunity to tell them some jokes and they buy me,” he said.

In this way, ‘Cachay’ joins the list of traveling comedians who have been affected by COVID-19. Let us remember that in October 2020, his partner and friend, Miguel Campos ‘La Bibi’ died due to the consequences of the coronavirus after a long fight in the Ate hospital.

His brother ‘Puchito’ was also infected with the disease in the middle of last year.

Traveling comedians, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.