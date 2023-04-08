Unexpected fact! Cachay, one of the main members of the new program of Latina TV, “Sliver of Humor”surprised by revealing a little-known detail of his life before he became a comedian: serve as a member of the Peruvian Army. And it is that the actor provided details of his passage through the entity, his role in it and how he was a participant in the Cenepa war or Alto Cenepa conflict, in which Peru faced Ecuador in 1995.

YOU CAN SEE: Why does Cachay consider that “Jirón del humor” would be his last appearance on TV?

How did Cachay enlist in the Peruvian Army?

In an interview with Jorge Talavera for his YouTube channel with the same name, Cachay revealed that he was only 16 years old when he decided to volunteer to join the Army. “I felt that he was doing things wrong, and I wanted to change. Back then, military service was compulsory, and I decided to go voluntarily,” he confessed.

After registering at headquarters, he was immediately taken to the Piura barracks, where he would later be transferred to BIM 5 in Zarumilla, Tumbes. “I was there for three months, and it was very sad because I was far from my family. Even so, my elderly mother came from Lima to see me, ”he said. He added that in order not to worry her about the strict treatment she received from her, he told her that everything was going well and that they treated him well.

The comic actor, Cachay surprised with little known information about his life. Photo: YouTube/Jorge Talavera

Cachay began doing comedy during his time in the Army.

The actor also added that he started in the world of comedy, when he changed the focus of the play that was presented in the entity “Choice Shooter” and replicated it with comedy. “I did very well. The Army was good for me, despite (of) there being a lot of mistreatment.”said.

At one point, the comedian revealed that he came to steal sacks of bread from a bakery window in order to give them to his colleagues. “What was missing at that time was money. Sometimes I would grab banana or potato peels and eat them raw like that. But once I entered through the bakery window and stole a sack of bread, and distributed it among my companions. I felt like a Robin Hood”narrowed.

Cachay told how his beginnings in comedy were. Photo: LR File

YOU CAN SEE: Cachay happy to return to TV with “Jirón del humor”: “Suddenly it is the last time I record”

How was Cachay’s participation in the Cenepa war?

In 1995, Peru was a participant in the Cenepa war against Ecuador, and Cachay gave an account of it because he participated in it. He specified that he was already 18 years old and had been promoted to corporal. In addition, he highlighted that he had 38 people in command of him: “The conflict lasted three months, it was very uncertain because you never knew when they were going to attack from the other side,” he said. Finally, when the war ended, Cachay decided to give way to his retirement.

#Cachay #reveals #details #time #Army #quotI #people #commandquot