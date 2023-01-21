Jose Luis Cachay, better known as Cachay, is one of the most popular street comedians in Peru. He has managed to appear in various television shows; however, he pointed out that he stays with the humor of the street. Recently, he revealed that he wants to make a movie with his colleagues in which he can demonstrate “true humor”, since he considered that his classmates’ Saturday shows Jorge Benavides and Chola Chabuca always repeat the same jokes

He gave his opinion on the new generation of comedians, in which his daughter Janeth stands out. “I have in mind making a film with the traveling comedians, with whom we started and the new talents, since the public demands that we reach the big screen,” she began.

Cachay revealed that this new project is at the request of his followers and a way to refresh the public with new proposals. “For many years we have been entertaining the public throughout the country and I think it is time to show true humor, because people are tired of the same humor of JB and Chola Chabuca, who in their programs usually repeat sequences from 20 years ago. That of the identical is already past ”, he pointed out to Trome.

Cachay: his daughter Janeth follows in his footsteps in comedy

Janeth Cachay is the daughter of the comedian who inherited the artistic vein. Through the stand-up comedy format, the young woman discovered her passion for the field, which she also considers a form of therapy. Through her social networks, she promotes her performances, which are well received by the public.

His father is proud of his work. “She is doing well, it is what she likes and little by little she is growing in the world of humor. At first, I didn’t want her to do the same as me, because you want your children to be better. I would have liked her to be a doctor, but she chose and I support her, ”added Cachay to the aforementioned medium.

