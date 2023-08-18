The Peruvian public has more options in national programming to enjoy with the family after premieres such as ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, ‘Sliver of humor’ or ‘Which is the real one?’. The comedian Cachay, one of the figures of the space led by Chino Risas, was grateful for the reception and accepted that the culinary reality helps them by leaving them a ‘mattress’, referring to the rating, since this program starts every Saturday at 10.00 pm, by Latina.

What did Cachay say about the success of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The popular traveling comedian Cachay stressed the importance of having “The Great Chef: Celebrities” before “Jirón del humor” begins. Likewise, he defended the content of his program. “I believe that laughter is valuable to society and people enjoy the humor that we do. Now ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ leaves us a good mattress and there we are all shaking hands to get ahead, ”he told Trome.

Likewise, he mentioned what type of humor channel 2 is currently committed to. “Now Latina is committed to a white humor and we always try to suddenly make the double meaning, but without reaching the grotesque. The most important thing is that the public is accepting the humor that we are doing”, he added.

Cachay and Melcochita in ‘Jirón del humor’. Photo: Latina

Was Cachay part of the Peruvian Army?

Cachay revealed that in his adolescence he enlisted to join the Peruvian Army. “I felt that I was doing things wrong, and I wanted to change. At that time, military service was compulsory, and I decided to go voluntarily,” he confessed to youtuber Jorge Talavera.

Cachay revealed that the Cenepa War lasted three months. Photo: Capture YouTube / Jorge Talavera

He was transferred to the Piura barracks, where he would later be taken to BIM 5 in Zarumilla, Tumbes. He specified that he lived through hard times, but that he still rescues some positive experiences. “I did very well. The Army was good to me, despite (that) there was a lot of mistreatment,” he said.

