Dozens of neighbors, with their children, demonstrate with a cacerolazo in the Quinta de Olivos, less than 24 hours after Alberto Fernández announced the temporary closure of schools in the AMBA due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

The demonstrations are replicated in Pilar, where a group made a partial cut in the Panamericana, at kilometer 46.

This Thursday afternoon, fathers and mothers, as well as workers linked to the education sector, gathered at the door of the Olivos Residence, where they sound their pans and horns. Around 7:30 p.m. the protest continued.

There were also the boys, who accompanied their parents. “Is a extreme measure for an extreme moment “, explained a mother to the TN channel.

Another woman explained: “We are here for the boys. If we do not defend them, the Government will not come out to defend them.”

Mother of three children, she was forceful when referring to the closure of the classrooms: “During this time they had to learn many things: not to hug each other, not to touch the teachers. With this announcement, from one day to the next, they brought their world down. “

Another mother. He explained what his son’s reaction had been to the suspension of face-to-face classes.

“Last night my 7 year old cried. How do you explain that he doesn’t go to school anymore? How do you tell him that he is not going to see his friends? “, Said the woman.

Cacerolazo in front of the fifth of Olivos for the suspension of face-to-face classes at the AMBA. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

He also aired the boy’s concern: “The first thing he said to me was’ Mom, last year they did the same to us. and we didn’t come back again. ‘

The largest groups arrived before 6 pm at the Maipú avenue access, with flags and posters protesting against the closure of schools. There were also school buses.

Cars that occasionally passed through that area stopped for a few minutes, honking loudly.

A poster calls for the continuity of face-to-face classes. Photo Germán Garcia Adrasti

Some banners showed direct messages: “Not at the close of school”, “Education is essential” Y “Not with the boys”.

Others opted for a statement of principles: “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world “ or “Education helps to build identity !!!”.

One of the postcards from the cacerolazo. Photo Germán García Adrasti

At noon he had also gathered at the place gastronomic staff in a demonstration against the closure of shops at 19 (then they can only work by delivery or home delivery). Some of them joined the protests in the afternoon.

Young and old, at the protest. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Replica in Pilar

In parallel to the protests in Olivos, a large group of parents gathered at kilometer 46 of the Panamericana, Pilar branch. Some protested from their cars, honking, and others showed signs with claims against the measure announced by Alberto Fernández.

When a larger group gathered, the protesters staged a partial traffic cut on the Panamericana, where they occupied a lane.

“I am very sad. Please reconsider. I have two children of 7 and 4 years old and today when I had to tell them they started crying. They cannot believe that they are not going to school. I know what you have learned in this month and a half, everything you did not learn last year. There is no reason for them not to go to school. All the protocols are being followed, ”said one of the protesters.

Next to him, Salvador (7), one of his sons, also made his claim. “Please let us go back to school”he asked. In addition, he said that at school “you can not share anything”, that during recess they are “two meters away” and that “they put alcohol on you when you go in.”

Cacerolazos, a repeated scene

During the night of Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday there had already been demonstrations in the place, immediately after the televised message of the President. The cacerolazos had also won Buenos Aires neighborhoods, such as Flores, Belgrano and Barracas.

Patricia Bullrich was one of those attending the first protests in Olivos, on Wednesday night.

The opposition also repudiated the suspension of face-to-face classes. And this Thursday, the head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, expressed himself in this vein.

Fathers, mothers and children in the cacerolazo in Quinta de Olivos against the closure of schools. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

Larreta announced that he is evaluating filing an amparo before the Supreme Court to guarantee the opening of schools.

“On Monday the boys have to be in the classrooms,” said Larreta, who assured: “My responsibility is to do everything in my power to guarantee face-to-face classes.”

Flags in the cacerolazo in front of the presidential fifth of Olivos for the closure of schools and more restrictions. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

In addition to strongly questioning Fernández’s unconsulted decision, he asked the national president for an urgent meeting.

After their appearance, from the Casa Rosada they said that they did not respond to requests “on TV.” However, Diego Santilli contacted the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

Finally, after the agreement of both parties, Larreta and Alberto Fernández will meet this Friday at 10 in the Quinta de Olivos, the same place where now parents and their children demand the opening of schools.