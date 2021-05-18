With posters, flags and pans, a group of protesters protested in front of Congress against the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that promotes Kirchnerism to displace the interim attorney Eduardo Casal.

The protest takes place on Rivadavia street, between Callao and Riobamba, in front of the Deputies’ annex. It occurs on the same day that the ruling party seeks to obtain an opinion in commission to deal with the norm in the lower house.

There are a hundred people who reject the initiative of the ruling party so that from now on, it reaches with the simple majority (and not two-thirds of the votes) to approve the appointment of the new attorney.

Banners they point to Cristina Kirchner as responsible for the “judicial reform”.

Protest in Congress against the proposed reform of the election of the attorney general. Photo Marcelo Carroll

“CFK, you have fed us. You are setting the country on fire as long as not to go to jail. We are not a little afraid of you “, is the inscription of one of the numerous flags that the protesters wave.” No to the judicial reform that guarantees impunity K “, is another slogan.

The project even aroused criticism from federal judge Daniel Rafecas, the candidate proposed by Alberto Fernández, who said that if the prosecutor’s election system is modified, he will lower his nomination.

“Society has mobilized to express its rejection of the impunity law that Kirchnerism wants to rule today. Behind the modification of the Public Prosecutor’s Office law there is the objective of controlling Justice. It is very evident!”, Wrote the deputy! Mario Negri, who was photographed with the protesters.

Protests in front of Congress for the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Photo Federico López Claro.

In addition, the protesters are protesting another official project that entered Congress.

This is the initiative presented by Alberto Fernández to shield the restrictions on circulation due to the rise in coronavirus cases, after the controversy over the suspension of face-to-face classes and the setback he received from the Supreme Court of the Nation.

In that sense, the protesters showed signs that said “No to superpowers” and “Freedom or Kirchnerism, you choose.”

