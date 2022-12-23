One of the only two survivors from the Second RFEF in the Copa del Rey, Cacereño, and a representative from the First RFEF, Intercity, were the luckiest teams this Friday in the round of 32 draw, as the Extremaduran team was paired with Real Madrid and the man from Alicante with Barcelona. El Cacereño gave the big surprise in the second round on Thursday night, by eliminating a ‘first’, Girona (2-1), while Intercity dismissed Mirandés (2-0).

Cacereño was lucky to have the rival he wanted and will receive the current European and League champion at the Príncipe Felipe, who will debut in this edition of the tournament in the third round of 16, just like Barça, Valencia and Betis , the participants in the Spanish Super Cup in January. The sixteenth cupbearers will be played, in a single match, between January 3 and 5, in the fields of the lower category teams.

“In the team they are crazy, they think I have done magic,” said Cacereño footballer David Grande, in charge of extracting the balls from the bass drum at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas together with Ibiza player Jaume Villar. David Grande took out precisely the one that bore the name of Cacereño and immediately after it was Jaume Villar who exhibited the one from Real Madrid. «I have not even touched 20 euros in the Christmas Lottery, but today Real Madrid touched us. Money can’t buy this », congratulated David Grande, scorer of the first of his team’s two goals the day before against Girona.

Betis, the defending cupbearer, will face another ‘second RFEF’, Ibiza Islas Pitiusas, while La Nucía, from the First RFEF, will be the adversary of Valencia, runner-up in the competition, in one of the two derbies that resulted the draw. The other will be Linares-Sevilla, in the stadium of the Jaén team.

Atlético de Madrid was matched by a Second Division team, Oviedo, which will receive the rojiblanco team at the Carlos Tartiere, while the only confrontation between First Division teams will be Espanyol-Celta, in Cornellà.

The round of 16:

Ibiza Pitiusas-Betis Islands.

Cacereño-Real Madrid.

Intercity-Barcelona.

La Nucía-Valencia.

Logroñés-Royal Society.

Eldense-Athletic.

Pontevedra-Mallorca.

Nástic-Osasuna.

Linares-Sevilla.

Ceuta-Elche.

Alaves-Valladolid.

Levante-Getafe.

Oviedo-Atletico Madrid.

Cartagena-Villarreal.

Sporting-Rayo Vallecano.

Spanish-Celtic.