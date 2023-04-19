“Third Pole? Ridiculous just to talk about it. There is no room for the center”

“If they don’t coexist, they will die. It is a state of necessity”. Massimo Cacciari’s answer to the question of is dry, decisive and clear Affaritaliani.it if Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte will be able to coexist and in the future form a political and electoral alliance. “If they want to try to do something positive starting from the Administrative, they are forced to stay together. Then obviously the Europeans will have to be separated since there is the proportional system, but in the Regionals and then in the longer term in the Politics they must find a shred of understanding. There isn’t anyhow there is no prospect of the breakup of the right-wing bloc which, on the contrary, will come out strengthened internationally by next year’s European elections”.

The problem, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, is that there are many divergences. The Democratic Party is concentrated above all on civil rights while the 5 Star Movement is focused more on economic dossiers such as the defense of the basic income and the introduction of the minimum wage by law. “Let’s not joke, come on. The 5 Stars have neither ideas nor economic strategies for the country while the Democratic Party doesn’t even talk about these topics anymore. But, I repeat, they are forced to find a shred of agreement for the next electoral deadlines, otherwise they won’t even have a chance to try to compete with the centre-right”.

What will happen to Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda with the end of the Third Pole? “But which Third Pole? It’s a pure journalistic invention. They are both pathetically and ridiculously self-centered. To create a pole you need to have the ability to aggregate, these two don’t even aggregate with themselves. Ridicule them. I have been saying this for years, in Italy there is no space for the centre. There are people from the center who are quite comfortable but without a political connotation, then there is an angry 50% who mostly do not go to vote and then there is the right who has found some form of common identity to stay together for reasons of power. The right is better at this than the left. Talking about the Third Pole is simply ridiculous”, concludes Cacciari.

Subscribe to the newsletter

