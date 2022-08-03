Professor Cacciari, what effect does the Holy Alliance have on you?

“Well, I think it was inevitable. Either they decided to commit suicide or they sought the broadest agreement around the Democratic Party of all the central forces. There was no alternative to being competitive with the right ”.

And now?

«Now we must try to give a minimum of content to the agreement. Two or three clear ideas are needed to mask the state of necessity that prompted the alliance. Trying not to bring out competitions between leaders or pseudo-leaders ”

Forgive the vaguely football question: did Letta or Calenda win?

“Both of them. But Calenda is not enough for Letta. You have to fix Di Maio too, considering the two or three votes she brings. And he can’t even give up Renzi ».

Do they need the crumbs?

“He needs everything. Di Maio represents the residual governor of a party that was worth 30%, Renzi is a former prime minister who not many years ago was between 30 and 40%. They are characters who, in the native desert, have a story ».

Rather inconsistent, given the speed with which it was devoured and archived.

«A moving and very fragile history. Daughter of a radical representation crisis that we have been dealing with for a few decades. A story that leaves 50% of Italians unprotected. Basically those who no longer go to vote ».

Who picks up this discontent?

«From now until September 25, no one. The left no longer exists ».

Is it a risk?

“Big”.

Truly Letta, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, said that he is the left.

“But what are they, comedians?”

Precise beliefs, apparently.

“Maybe compared to Giorgia Meloni. Perhaps in terms of rights. And I say maybe because also in terms of rights we are at the fruit. What was left has gone to hell with the war and the health emergency ».

Ius Scholae, end of life, dl Zan. For the Democratic Party, identity battles would still seem.

«Well, God forbid. But that is not what the history of the left represents. The trade union defense, the protection of the weaker classes, the policy of commanded work, the defense of wages, purchasing power, women and young people. That’s the left one. “

Fratoianni (who is now having a tantrum with Letta) and Conte swear to speak to them.

«Fratoianni is politically non-existent and therefore could also be Carlo Marx. Conte’s is the posthumous attempt to represent a rational line of protest that somehow existed at the turn of the 2018 elections and on which the Democratic Party should have tried to build a shared horizon “.

Too late?

“Letta tried, but the Five Stars exploded. With Conte and Di Maio trying to keep a bit of pieces together on both sides ».

Letta and Calenda chase the Draghi agenda, whatever that means.

“They’re right. The only thing that can give credibility to this agreement, we will see how large, is to say exactly: we are the loyalists of Draghi, or the Best of the Galaxy. We will continue in his line by realizing all European commitments. Avoid speeches on reforms (always announced and never made) and on the representation of the weakest ».

Europeanism, Atlanticism, centrism?

«The rest is talk. And I advise them to be very, very credible ».

The stability of the established powers against the melonian-orbanian-putinan-populist-nationalist risk?

“Yes. Letta’s initial idea was right. I add a sprinkle to the left by allying myself with the Five Stars. But now, after the pact with Calenda and Di Maio, if the Alliance talked about institutional reforms and the defense of the weakest, it would only risk appearing ridiculous and bringing water to the Meloni mill “.

Instead, speaking of Europe, the USA, NATO and the markets, maybe they listen to them also in the North?

“Exactly. Thousands of people who do not have to secure their salary at the end of the month, but who need European funds for their factories and employees. What do you want me to tell you, our grandchildren will see the real left ».

Speranza is also on the list with Letta.

“Forget it, that’s more to the right of Calenda. Anyone in good faith knows that Letta-Calenda was the only possible scheme at the time. I’m ready to bet that Bersani also thinks like me ».

Collected bet.

“I win easy. Mine is not even an argument. It is monsieur de Lapalisse. The left crumbled when Veltroni gave up in that unfortunate way. Then there was the Renzismo. At the moment there is no truly alternative political force, there is no culturally founded strategy. And I would say that it is not even on the agenda ».

Why does no one want Renzi anymore?

“Maybe because it’s worth 1%. Yet it would help. But against him there is a ferocious ostracism ».

Personal matters?

“It is always like this. They all hate each other and hate each other. ‘

Professor, after the Holy Alliance Meloni are you more worried or are you uncorking champagne?

«But what worried. She too knew it ended like this. They could not give up and give it to him without making the game. Letta needs all the cards available on the table to organize the biggest Western advertising campaign she is capable of against the right ”.

Letta claims that Berlusconi and Salvini raised the white flag in front of Meloni.

«He says it and he will say it again. He is part of the propaganda to warn the voters of the coming Great Danger ».

Danger you don’t believe in?

“Danger I believe in. I do not think that in a month and a half Meloni will be able to erase, in good or bad faith, the past of him or Casa Pound. The leader of the Brothers of Italy is moving with intelligence, but time is short, the distrust of European, financial and American authorities difficult to overcome. Letta will insist on this, but he must avoid messing with his allies and must be good at hiding the state of constraint that holds them together. In politics, as Machiavelli said, one must know how to put on masks, even pretending to have a common cultural and strategic basis ».

Which is not there.

“But you have to pretend you have in order not to be submerged in a Homeric laugh.”

Calenda, with his usual calmness, told La Stampa: it is not that the premier decides Letta.

“But do you know Calenda?” Have you ever met him? Calenda is a platonic, metaphysical idea. A person so enamored of himself I believe that he does not exist on the face of the earth. But she knows how to look after her interests. She knows how to do it well. So the invitation I make to both of them is: avoid competing to see who is the most beautiful in the realm ».

About the beautiful of the realm. Alessandro Di Battista is returning.

“By force. Conte can only go towards him. The government part was occupied by Di Maio. Di Battista can guarantee a following no less than others ».

Higher than Conte’s?

“Absolutely no. Conte is the leader. To question it now he would mean to bring the votes to zero ».

Professor, it’s September 26, Meloni has won. What happens?

“What opens up that dramatized and exasperated prospect in the election campaign which, however, has some foundations.”

What if, to everyone’s amazement, the center-left wins?

«They calmly govern Letta and Calenda and everything continues as before. Not with the center-left, but with a conservative anti-right ».

It is not clear to me.

“In your opinion, who is the 50% of Italians who still go to vote? From those who have something to preserve or defend, from those who have realistic prospects for improvement. By those who do it out of habit and morality. From those who have ideas and opinions and have always acted like this. Men and women who stand in the center. This is why all alliances point there. This is why Meloni’s victory is not sure ».

In this case who goes to Palazzo Chigi?

“Read”.

What if Calenda says no and does the crisis?

“Unlikely, even if everything is possible with him. At that point, however, faced with an existing majority, Mattarella should not call Draghi or dissolve the Chambers, he should call an ambulance and subject everyone to compulsory medical treatment ».