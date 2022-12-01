Lombardy Regionals, Cacciari: “For personal and absolutely non-political reasons, I would vote for Majorino”

“This debate doesn’t make any sense and I don’t feel close to either of them. I’m completely indifferent.” This is how he replies, dry and decisive, Massimo Cacciari to the question of Affaritaliani.it whether, ahead of the primaries and the Democratic Party convention, is closer to Stefano Bonaccini or Elly Schlein, or the two main Dem candidates for the after Enrico Letta. “If they continue to operate in this way and to put the name of the secretary in front of the contents and a real and open congress, they prove to be totally incapable. May their souls rest in peace”.

The former mayor of Venice sees a scenario for the Democratic Party similar to that of the French Socialist Party which, in the space of 15-20 years, has gone from being the leading political force in the country to a party of 2-3%. “If they don’t change course, it’s absolutely inevitable that it will end up like this. On the one hand, the Third Pole can grow by taking a little from ex-Berlusconians and a little from certain bands and certain sectors of the pseudo-enlightened bourgeoisie of the Democratic Party, on the other hand the 5 Stelle are pursuing a left-wing welfare policy, sandwiched between Calenda-Renzi and Contethe Dems stay there for weeks to discuss who will be the secretary. At the moment they have no role in Italian politics and, going on like this, they will end up exactly like the French socialists: a small party of 2-3%”.

He has no doubts about the dialogue between Calenda and the premier Meloni Cacciari: “He won’t go anywhere. The leader of Action knows very well that he has to play on the detachment of one part of Forza Italia and on the other side on a slice of PD voters. It would destroy all his chances if he presented himself in some form or in any way as an ally of Meloni and the Brothers of Italy. The dialogue on the maneuver, the meetings, the jokes are tactical tricks that are used to differentiate themselves from the Democratic Party. Calenda seems to be getting closer to the government in some stages, but they are movements without any sense. If he wants to go anywhere electorally speaking, the Third Pole must have its identity clear and go ahead as I have explained“.

Finally the Lombardy. Who would Cacciari vote for between the outgoing president Attilio Fontana, Pierfrancesco Majorino and Letizia Moratti? “For personal and absolutely non-political reasons, I would vote for Majorino. Some ideuzza in the brain has it. But only for personal knowledge, and therefore esteem. It’s absolutely not a political choice,” he concludes.

