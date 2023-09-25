“If Meloni were in the opposition, he would march on Rome due to the migrant-landing situation”





“Zero. Neither above nor below. Simply zero.” It’s the budget of Massimo Cacciari, philosopher and former mayor of Venice, of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and of the centre-right government exactly one year after victory in the political elections. “She did practically nothing. The only point on which she worked with some success was to gain some international credibility but by crushing those strong powers that she had execrated during the electoral campaign. For the rest, the economic and financial situation of the country is a disaster and the Pnrr is still to be defined and under construction”.

“On the other hand – continues Cacciari interviewed by Affaritaliani.it – if there had been other governments they could have done very little differently. That of Meloni and the Centre-right it is a total failure compared to their ideology. Let’s think if they had been in the opposition with 3,000 landings of migrants a day in Lampedusa, they would probably have occupied Montecitorio or would have marched on Rome. Their perspectives of the electoral campaign and all the bullshit they had said have been completely reversed.”

And the relationship with Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani? “Internal disputes. They certainly won’t fall apart before the European elections and will carry on. But it’s such a failure that if it weren’t a tragedy it would be laughable. A centre-right government that gets half the votes on anti-immigration propaganda and that she finds herself in such a situation. Incredible indeed. But I don’t want to put the cross on her, it would be the same thing with any other executive.”

“In terms of personal ability, reversing all his previous positions, Meloni deserves a pass in terms of international credibility. But for the rest the vote is zero“, concludes Cacciari.

